Northern Trust Corp Has $83.78 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008,822 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $83,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.81 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

