Northern Trust Corp Has $85.97 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Zscaler worth $85,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,297,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,987 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,504. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

