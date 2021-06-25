Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 125,236 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,236 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

UNM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

