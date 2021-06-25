Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Position Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $5,632,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $45.19 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

