Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

