APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of APA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.