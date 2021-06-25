Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,300 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.61 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

