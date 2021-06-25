Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $588.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.26. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $605.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

