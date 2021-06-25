Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,935 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

