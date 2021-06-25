Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

