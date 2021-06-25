Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

