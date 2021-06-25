Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
