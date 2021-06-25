Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

