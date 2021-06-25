Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

DSSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $441.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

