Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lennar (NYSE: LEN):

6/21/2021 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The uptrend was due to solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses as well as robust housing market conditions. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and 4.3%, respectively. These metrics also grew 96.7% and 21.6%, respectively, year over year, backed by higher revenues, effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient. Notably, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth.”

6/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $121.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Lennar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/18/2021 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Although higher costs are concerning, the company is focused on reducing its operating costs in order to drive the bottom line. The company is well positioned to deliver solid results for fiscal 2021 and beyond, given strong backlog and current housing fundamentals. Notably, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have increased in the past 30 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning.”

Shares of LEN stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

