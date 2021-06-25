Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 217.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 171.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.