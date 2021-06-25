Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Down 4.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.18. 6,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 240,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

