Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $207.50 and last traded at $208.49. Approximately 205,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,942,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.36.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,088,910 shares of company stock valued at $278,231,608. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

