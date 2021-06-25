Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.54. 2,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

