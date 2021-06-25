Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 30965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

