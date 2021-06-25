JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,583 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

