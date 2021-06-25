JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.99 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

