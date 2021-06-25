JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,117,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $126.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $127.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.