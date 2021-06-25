50,000 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.
DSGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Design Therapeutics stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
