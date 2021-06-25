50,000 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

DSGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

