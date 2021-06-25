Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to “Buy”

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $756.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

