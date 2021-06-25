Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.