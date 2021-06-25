PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:AGS opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

