Morgan Stanley Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $119.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.08.

NYSE:TRU opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

