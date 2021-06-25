Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $266.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

