Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Critical Comparison

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontier Group and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Ryanair -62.22% -17.71% -6.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and Ryanair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Ryanair 1 5 10 0 2.56

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Ryanair has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Ryanair.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Ryanair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryanair $1.91 billion 13.05 -$1.19 billion ($4.29) -25.76

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryanair.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Ryanair on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2020, it had a principal fleet of approximately 440 Boeing 737 aircraft and 26 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 242 airports, including 79 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

