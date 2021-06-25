Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $9.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. Magna International reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

