JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,656 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,033.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.