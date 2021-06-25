JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $486,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 429,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

