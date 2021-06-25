NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,033.73 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

