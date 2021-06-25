Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 958 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.