Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,115.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.81 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

