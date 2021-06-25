Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares in the company, valued at $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

