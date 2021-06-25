Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 169.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.