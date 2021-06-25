Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Artesian Resources worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $84,910.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $118,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

