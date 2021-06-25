JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 190,482 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.33% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

