JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.99 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,891,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

