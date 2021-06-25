$34.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report $34.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $35.27 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $146.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.86 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.04 million, with estimates ranging from $158.44 million to $167.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.