W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 107,954 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.30 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.