Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

