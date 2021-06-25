Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.41 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

