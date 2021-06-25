Oppenheimer Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $44.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.