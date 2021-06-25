ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $10,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

VRAY opened at $6.61 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. On average, analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.