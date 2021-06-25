Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Glencore to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

