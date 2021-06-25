CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

