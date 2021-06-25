UBS Group AG Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

