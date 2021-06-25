BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.77% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVF stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

